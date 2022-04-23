Antetokounmpo finished with 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-81 victory over the Bulls.

This was the first game in which Antetokounmpo didn't reach the 20-point mark in the current series against the Bulls, but he still delivered an impressive outing across the board while ending just three boards and one assist shy of a triple-double. Antetokounmpo will have to carry a bigger load on offense with Khris Middleton (knee) out, and he should lead the team in Game 4 scheduled for Sunday.