Antetokounmpo registered 37 points (13-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Antetokounmpo had one of his best games of the season, as he looked dominant on both ends of the court and nearly finished with a triple-double despite playing less than 30 minutes. He saw his streak of double-doubles end at seven, but he has now scored 30 or more points in three of his last five games and is slowly finding the level of dominance that allowed him to win the MVP award in each of the last two seasons.