Antetokounmpo had 21 points (10-23 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, five blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 111-101 loss to Memphis.

Antetokounmpo didn't have his best shooting performance, and the 21-point output was his lowest since March 21, when he also posted a 21-point effort against the Nets. However, he still delivered solid value by sniffing a triple-double. Antetokounmpo should be able to bounce back in another favorable matchup when the Bucks take on the Raptors on Friday.