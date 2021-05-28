Antetokounmpo ended with 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 113-84 victory over the Heat.

Antetokounmpo was simply not required to do as much as usual with the Bucks sitting the tone from the outset, running away with a comfortable victory. Now leading 3-0 in the series, it appears to be a mere formality that the Bucks will advance to the second round of the playoffs. Given what we have seen, or not seen, from the Heat, not only will the Bucks be there come round two, they should be relatively fresh as they look to continue their push towards an NBA title.