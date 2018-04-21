Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Solid line despite foul trouble
Antetokounmpo registered 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 27 minutes during Milwaukee's 116-92 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Antetokounmpo racked up five fouls and therefore sat out most of the fourth quarter, but that was a luxury the Bucks could afford with a large second-half lead. The Greek Freak still paced the team in scoring and assists on the night, and he's now shot at least 52.4 percent in each of the first three games of the series. He'll look to keep up his stellar play when the Bucks attempt to even the series at 2-2 in Sunday's Game 4.
