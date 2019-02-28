Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Solid production in limited minutes

Antetokounmpo ended with 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 141-140 victory over the Kings.

Antetokounmpo was on a strict minutes restriction Wednesday, finishing with 17 points in 24 minutes. Owners have to be pleased that he was able to return after missing just one game, although there is a chance his minutes are at least monitored moving forward. The Bucks will travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Friday and barring any setbacks, we expect Antetokounmpo to take the court for that one.