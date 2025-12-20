Antetokounmpo (calf) participated in Saturday's practice, per the Bucks' X page.

Antetokounmpo strained his right calf Dec. 3 and was given a 2-to-4 week timetable for return. It's unclear how much of Saturday's practice he was able to participate in, but it's a significant step in his recovery nonetheless. Considering the touchy nature of the injury, expect Milwaukee not to rush Antetokounmpo back. While he's been sidelined, Kyle Kuzma, Jericho Sims and Bobby Portis have picked up the slack in the frontcourt.