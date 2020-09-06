Antetokounmpo (ankle) was wearing a walking boot as he exited the arena following Sunday's Game 4 win over Miami, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo exited the game in the first half after re-injuring his sprained right ankle and did not return. With Milwaukee pulling out the victory and staying alive, the attention will turn toward the reigning MVP and whether his ankle progresses over the next 48 hours. For now, Antetokounmpo should be considered questionable for Tuesday night's Game 5.