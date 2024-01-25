Antetokounmpo finished Wednesday's 126-116 victory over the Cavaliers with 35 points (16-24 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 18 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in 35 minutes.

Antetokounmpo entered Wednesday's contest averaging 28.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists across his last six games, and those numbers will be on the rise after a dominant showing in which Milwaukee led wire-to-wire. Milwaukee's home record now sits at 20-4, with another home matchup against Cleveland coming Friday.