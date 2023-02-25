Antetokounmpo (wrist) is listed in the starting lineup Friday against Miami, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was upgraded to questionable Friday afternoon and later made it through warmups without any setbacks. Needless to say, this is massive news for the Bucks and for Antetokounmpo's fantasy managers. Now the question is whether or not the right wrist bothers him Friday evening in a tough matchup.