Antetokounmpo (illness) is starting Friday's game against the Rockets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo was able to warm up ahead of Friday's matchup, and he'll play through his stomach illness against Houston. In his last three games, Antetokounmpo has averaged 36.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 34.3 minutes per contest.