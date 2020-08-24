Antetokounmpo (calf) will start Monday's Game 4 against Orlando.
A minor calf issue landed the reigning MVP on the initial injury report, but his status was never believed to be in serious jeopardy. Antetokounmpo is coming off of a 35-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist, two-steal outing in Saturday's Game 3 victory.
