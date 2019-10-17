Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Starting Thursday
Antetokounmpo (illness) is starting Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.
Antetokounmpo missed Sunday's exhibition due to an illness, but he's ready to roll for his team's final tune-up. He registered 34 points in his last preseason action.
