Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Starting vs. Boston
Antetokounmpo (knee) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Antetokounmpo was listed as probable due to knee soreness, but he's not expected to face any type of minutes restriction Thursday evening. Expect more of the same out of MVP candidate to kick off the second half of the season.
