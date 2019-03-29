Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Status uncertain for Sunday

Antetokounmpo appeared to roll his ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Clippers but was in line to check back into the contest before the Bucks secured a sizeable lead, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The fact that coach Mike Budenholzer sent Antetokounmpo to the scorer's table to check back in is good news, although the MVP candidate will likely feel some soreness in the days to come. Luckily, Milwaukee doesn't play again until Sunday, giving Antetokounmpo a few days to recover. After the game, Budenholzer stated that he'll evaluate how his superstar is feeling the next few days before making a decision on his availability for Sunday's clash, per Velazquez. Antetokounmpo put together another masterful performance prior to tweaking his ankle, pouring in 34 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 12-14 FT) while collecting nine rebounds along with five assists, a steal and a block over 32 minutes.