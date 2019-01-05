Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Still grabs double-double in rout
Antetokounmpo scored 16 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 10 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal in only 19 minutes during Friday's 144-112 win over the Hawks.
The Bucks held a 29-point lead after the first quarter, which led to Antetokounmpo getting most of the rest of the night off -- and denying anyone with fantasy shares in him the chance at a truly spectacular performance. Even in limited court time, he still rang up his 25th double-double of the season, and the 24-year-old should be very well rested for Saturday's much more important clash with the Raptors.
