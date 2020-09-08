Antetokounmpo arrived at the arena ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 wearing a walking boot on his right foot, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The Bucks are still listing the reigning MVP as questionable, but the fact that he hasn't yet shed the boot isn't overly encouraging. Antetokounmpo initially sprained the ankle during Friday's Game 3, but he rolled it again during the first half of Game 4 on Sunday, limiting him to just 11 minutes of action. Antetokounmpo's status will likely be determined after he's able to test out the ankle during pregame warmups.