Antetokounmpo (calf) has started doing stationary jump shooting but still isn't running or cutting as of Wednesday, Shams Charania reported on FanDuel's Run It Back.

Damian Lillard had another stellar first-half performance in Game 2 but couldn't keep the Bucks close in the second half as the Pacers evened the series. Antetokounmpo's status for Game 3 on Friday likely won't be known until Thursday afternoon, but Charania suggests Milwaukee should be preparing to play without Antetokounmpo again. The MVP candidate has missed five straight games dating back to the regular season and hasn't played since April 9. However, if Antetokounmpo gets the green light, it's safe to expect he'll handle as many minutes as necessary in an attempt to keep the Bucks' postseason hopes alive.