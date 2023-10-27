Antetokounmpo posted 23 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-9 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 win over the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo didn't have his best shooting display in the season opener, though he had to deal with a defensive specialist in P.J. Tucker and at times had to match up with Joel Embiid as well. The numbers don't lie, as Antetokounmpo finished with almost the same amount of points and field-goal attempts, but he still posted a solid all-around stat line while recording a double-double. Antetokounmpo might have off days from the field from time to time, but he is still going to post elite numbers on a game-to-game basis.