Antetokounmpo tallied 31 points (12-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 loss to the Heat.

Antetokounmpo started the game strong by scoring Milwaukee's first 10 points, and he ended the night as the only starter to score in double figures. The star forward has been playing well in five games since returning from a calf injury, though it's resulted in a 1-4 record for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 12.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.0 minutes over this five-game stretch.