Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Strong line in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Antetokounmpo finished with 21 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 105-101 win over the Lakers.
Antetokounmpo was clutch in this game, and on top of his efficient shooting, he stripped LeBron James at the end of regulation to seal the win. The Bucks have won three of their last four games to improve to 17-21, and all signs point to the team being buyers at the trade deadline to bring in more talent.
