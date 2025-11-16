Antetokounmpo posted 32 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 13-18 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 loss to the Lakers.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in all but one of his last five games, a stretch in which he's also averaging 9.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and a combined 2.6 steals-plus-blocks per game. The star forward has been one of the most productive players this season, and his sky-high usage rate has been backed up by strong peripheral numbers outside of his scoring. He's performing as well as his ADP indicates, averaging 30.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in November.