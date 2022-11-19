Antetokounmpo accumulated 25 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-15 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 110-102 loss to the 76ers.

While Antetokounmpo has never been an elite free throw shooter throughout his career, his lack of efficiency from the charity stripe could've been the differential in this game -- he missed 11 attempts and Milwaukee lost by eight points. Shooting woes aside, the star forward posted his second straight double-double and now he's reached that milestone in all but three of his 12 contests to date. Even if he has an off game from time to time, his status as one of the best fantasy contributors in the league is not under any sort of threat.