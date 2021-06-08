Antetokounmpo finished Monday's Game 2 loss to the Nets with only 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-7 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, four assists and a block.

The game was essentially over by the end of the first quarter, as the Nets came out with plenty of aggressiveness and overwhelmed the Bucks' defense. Antetokounmpo did what he could to keep Milwaukee in the game, but he struggled to attack the basket with Brooklyn's defenders playing several feet off of him and showing no respect for his long-range shooting. While the Bucks have no shortage of issues to address before Thursday's Game 3, Antetokounmpo's free throw shooting -- both volume and efficiency -- continues to be near the top of the list. Thus far in the series, he's just 2-of-10 at the line in 66 minutes.