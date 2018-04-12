Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Struggles in Wednesday's loss

Antetokounmpo provided 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 loss to the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with an ankle injury. However, he struggled mightily, finishing with more turnovers (five) than assists while failing to earn a single free-throw attempt. Antetokounmpo and company now have a few days off to rest and recover before their first round series against the injury-plagued Celtics begins.