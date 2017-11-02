Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Struggles to score Wednesday
Antetokounmpo finished with 14 points (5-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Hornets.
The Bucks were on the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, traveling down to Charlotte after getting beat up by the Thunder in Milwaukee just one day prior. Coming into Wednesday, Antetokounmpo was taking 20.6 shots and 8.9 free throws per game but failed to reach those numbers against the Hornets. Instead, he let Khris Middleton (43 points on 15-of-28 shooting) handle most of the work. The Bucks have a day of rest before traveling to Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday, giving Antetokounmpo some time to recover.
