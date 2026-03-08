Antetokounmpo supplied 27 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-15 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 27 minutes during Saturday's 113-99 win over the Jazz

Antetokounmpo turned in an efficient performance from the field en route to a game-high 27 points, and he has reached the 20-point threshold in back-to-back outings. However, the two-time MVP struggled from the charity stripe yet again, and he has shot 13-for-23 from the free-throw line in his last two games. On a more positive note, he set a season high in steals and was one of three Bucks players to dish out at least eight assists. Antetokounmpo is still on a minutes restriction, and he has averaged 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals across 26.0 minutes per tilt in three March appearances following a 15-game absence due to a calf strain.