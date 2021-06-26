Antetokounmpo registered 25 points (11-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 125-91 win over the Hawks.
Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee offensively despite playing slightly more than just one half, as the Bucks raced out to a massive lead in the first half and never looked back. The two-time MVP winner delivered an efficient outing and put up solid numbers, but most importantly, the extended rest he received in the second half could be a plus for him ahead of Game 3 on Sunday.
