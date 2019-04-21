Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Subdued effort in easy win

Antetokounmpo ended with 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 victory over Detroit.

Antetokounmpo was relatively quiet during Saturday's victory, thus emphasizing the Bucks ability to receive contributions from all over the floor. Despite his somewhat reduced production, the Bucks still controlled the game for basically the entire duration and are now just one victory away from advancing to the second round. The fact they have been able to afford rest for their superstars certainly bodes well for the rest of the playoffs.