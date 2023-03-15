Antetokounmpo racked up 36 points (11-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 14-24 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 victory over the Suns.

Antetokounmpo has thus far shown no ill effects from the hand injury that forced a three-game absence, as he following up a 46-point effort in Monday's win over the Kings with another big double-double in the second leg of the back-to-back. Though the MVP candidate drew several fouls against the Suns, his free-throw shooting woes resurfaced once again, as he left 10 potential points on the board by going 14-for-24 from the line.