Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Submits milestone performance

Antetokounmpo registered 41 points (17-28 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 20 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 93-85 win over the Hornets.

In a seven-year career full of impressive statistical feats, Antetokounmpo added another one to his ledger Sunday by turning in his first 40-20 game. The reigning MVP has now notched 15 consecutive double-doubles, his longest streak since he began the campaign with 19 in a row. Perhaps more significantly, Antetokounmpo is beginning to find more consistency at the free-throw line, an area where he's struggled mightily for much of the season. Over his last three games, Antetokounmpo has hit on 23 of 28 attempts (82.1 percent).

