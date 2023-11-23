Antetokounmpo ended with 21 points (7-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 loss to the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo notched his third straight double-double, but he was woefully inefficient for his standards, especially given he went 38-for-49 from the field over his previous two games. Milwaukee is still trying to figure out its rotations with Damian Lillard in town and Adrian Griffin running the show, and that has impacted Antetokounmpo's production at times. However, the two-time MVP is still putting up solid numbers overall, averaging 29.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 32.9 minutes per game.