Antetokounmpo recorded 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 loss to Indiana.

After totaling 82 points, 23 rebounds and 12 assists over his previous two appearances, Antetokounmpo's stat line Thursday is underwhelming. However, it wasn't all that terrible of an overall performance for the MVP candidate, save for his efforts at the free-throw line. Antetokounmpo is shooting just 65.1 percent from the charity stripe on the season, his lowest mark since 2019.