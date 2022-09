Antetokounmpo suffered a mild sprain on his right ankle during a EuroBasket game versus Estonia on Thursday, Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 reports.

Antetokounmpo exited Greece's game versus Estonia with an ankle injury, and was seen limping after the game. The Greek Basketball Federation confirmed it was a mild ankle sprain. Greece's coach Dimitris Itoudis said, "He is good, it's all good." It is unclear whether Antetokounmpo will be available to play against Czech Republic on Saturday.