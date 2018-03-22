Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suffers sprained ankle Wednesday
Antetokounmpo sprained right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Clippers and will not return, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He finishes his night with 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks across 17 minutes.
Antetokounmpo appeared to roll his ankle on the foot of a Clippers player, which eventually led to him heading to the locker with a few minutes left in the second quarter. After being evaluated during halftime, the Bucks made the decision that they'll hold him out the rest of the contest, though specifics on the severity have yet to be released. Look for Antetokounmpo to have additional tests performed after the game, which should give us a better idea on whether or not he'll miss more time. For now, tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.
