Antetokounmpo (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Saturday despite dealing with a non-Covid illness. The superstar is shooting a staggering 62.3 percent on 19.3 field-goal attempts per game this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially probable•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unloads for career-high 64 points•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nears 40 points in double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: First triple-double of season•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Top scorer in double-double showing•