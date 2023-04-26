Antetokounmpo (back) is available for Game 5 versus Miami on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday despite a lower back contusion. The two-time MVP missed Games 2 and 3 before posting 26 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes in Game 4. Antetokounmpo should operate without any restrictions in a must-win game for Milwaukee.