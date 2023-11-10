Antetokounmpo totaled 54 points (19-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 16-18 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 loss to the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo dominated offensively in the losing effort, leading all players in the contest in scoring, rebounds, shots made and free throws made in his first 50-point outing of the 2023-24 season. Antetokounmpo is the third player in NBA history to record at least 50 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort. Antetokounmpo has tallied at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in three games this year, posting 30 or more points in three of his eight outings.