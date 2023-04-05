Antetokounmpo (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Despite being listed as probable earlier, Antetokounmpo has been downgraded to out due to right knee soreness. With the Bucks practically having the one-seed in the Eastern Conference locked up, it wouldn't be surprising for the superstar forward to sit out Milwaukee's remaining games. Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis will likely receive increased roles in his absence.