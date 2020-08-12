Antetokounmpo has been suspended by the NBA for Thursday's final seeding game against Memphis, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The reigning MVP was ejected from Tuesday night's win over Washington after getting into a scuffle with Moe Wagner that ended with Antetokounmpo headbutting Wagner. Antetokounmpo will serve the one-game ban Thursday night, which is a major break for the Grizzlies, who need a win Thursday to clinch a play-in for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Expect to see Antetokounmpo back on the floor for the Bucks' first playoff game against Orlando on Monday or Tuesday.