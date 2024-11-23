Antetokounmpo is probable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to right patella tendinopathy.
Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the Bucks injury report and landed a probable tag once again Saturday. The 29-year-old has been on a tear in his last seven games, averaging 35.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.1 blocks. He hasn't missed a game since Nov. 4.
