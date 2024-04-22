Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 2 against Indiana.

Antetokounmpo's left Soleus strain appears on track to keep him sidelined for Game 2, although Milwaukee can breathe a huge sigh of relief after controlling Game 1 at home. Antetokounmpo suffering a calf-related setback would be a worst-case scenario for the Bucks, so proceeding with caution appears likely, but his status will still need to be monitored until officially ruled out.