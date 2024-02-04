Antetokounmpo is probable for Sunday's game against Utah due to right knee tendinitis.

Even though Sunday marks the second leg of a back-to-back set for Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo looks poised to play through what looks to be a minor injury. He turned in another dominant performance in Saturday's 129-117 win over Dallas, scoring 48 points (20-28 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT) while adding 10 assists, six rebounds, five steals and one block across 40 minutes.