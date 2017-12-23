Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Tallies 26 points in Friday's win
Antetokounmpo registered 26 points (9-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Friday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
The five-year veteran continues to offer superior production across the stat sheet, although Friday was a rare case where he didn't serve as the team's top scorer. He nevertheless easily eclipsed the 20-point mark for the 10th time in as many December contests and has now shot at least 45.0 percent in all but one of those games. With his typically elite production on the glass complementing an equally impressive offensive profile, he remains a top-end option in all formats.
