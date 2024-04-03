Antetokounmpo notched 35 points (15-21 FG, 5-9 FT), 15 rebounds and 10 assists over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Wizards.

With Damian Lillard (personal) out for Tuesday's game, Antetokounmpo took on the offensive load for the Bucks as he powered his way to his 10th triple-double of the season and the 45th of his career. Antetokounmpo has been dealing with left hamstring tendinopathy, and with Milwaukee playing the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday against the Grizzlies, the team could look to manage the minutes of the two-time MVP. Since the All-Star break, Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points on 61.7 percent shooting, 12.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists over 36.2 minutes per game.