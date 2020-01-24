Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team-high 30

Antetokounmpo racked up 30 points (13-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 16 rebounds, 6 assists and a block in 32 minutes Friday, as the Bucks beat the Hornets 116-103.

The Eastern Conference all-star captain, Antetokounmpo put on a show for the crowds in Paris with a strong double-double. He has scored at least 28 points in six straight games. The Bucks play the Wizards on Tuesday in what is projected to be a high-scoring affair.