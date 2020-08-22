Antetokounmpo accrued 35 points (12-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-107 Game 3 win over the Magic.

Antetokounmpo got his scoring efficiency back on track after some subpar percentages in Games 1 and 2. Still, he's been a force, as expected, in the series, totaling 94 points, 48 rebounds, 19 assists, three steals and one block. The performance was also the 13th time in The Greek Freak's career, regular season or playoffs, that he's posted at least 35 points, 11 boards and seven dimes.