Antetokounmpo accrued 35 points (12-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 121-107 Game 3 win over the Magic.
Antetokounmpo got his scoring efficiency back on track after some subpar percentages in Games 1 and 2. Still, he's been a force, as expected, in the series, totaling 94 points, 48 rebounds, 19 assists, three steals and one block. The performance was also the 13th time in The Greek Freak's career, regular season or playoffs, that he's posted at least 35 points, 11 boards and seven dimes.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable with calf bruise•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Monster outing in Game 2•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big double-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Named to All-Bubble Second Team•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Suspended one game for headbutt•