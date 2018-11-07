Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team-high scoring total in loss
Antetokounmpo totaled 23 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in the Bucks' 118-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Although his scoring total wasn't one of his more spectacular tallies, Antetokounmpo still led the Bucks in scoring on the night. The Greek Freak saw a modest two-game double-double streak come to an end, but he's now shot at least 59.1 percent in the first three games of November. The 23-year-old has only fallen below the 20-point mark once all season, so he remains on pace for his most prolific campaign to date.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Notches second triple-double of 2018-19•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Double-doubles in close loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Clears protocol, will play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Placed in concussion protocol•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable with head injury•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Says he 'blacked out' Saturday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.