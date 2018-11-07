Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team-high scoring total in loss

Antetokounmpo totaled 23 points (11-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes in the Bucks' 118-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Although his scoring total wasn't one of his more spectacular tallies, Antetokounmpo still led the Bucks in scoring on the night. The Greek Freak saw a modest two-game double-double streak come to an end, but he's now shot at least 59.1 percent in the first three games of November. The 23-year-old has only fallen below the 20-point mark once all season, so he remains on pace for his most prolific campaign to date.