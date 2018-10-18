Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Teases triple-double in Opening Night win
Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 25 points (9-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-12 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, eight assists and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-112 win over the Hornets.
The 23-year-old didn't play the cleanest game -- Antetokounmpo committed eight turnovers and five fouls in addition to his shaky shooting -- but he still posted monster numbers to kick off the season. After posting career highs in scoring and field-goal percentage in 2017-18, the Bucks superstar seems determined to add a consistent three-point shot to his arsenal this year, potentially taking his fantasy value to another level.
