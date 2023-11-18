Antetokounmpo finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over Charlotte.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Raptors with a minor calf issue, Antetokounmpo let Damian Lillard carry the scoring load Friday but still delivered a solid all-around performance that included a season high in assists. The perennial MVP candidate had produced three straight double-doubles with at least 35 points prior to his brief absence, and Antetokounmpo appears to be getting comfortable working with his new elite teammate.